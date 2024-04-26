Packers draft linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in Round 2
MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft's second round on Friday, April 26.
The team had the No. 9 pick of the second round, acquired from the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, but dealt it to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, Green Bay moved down to No. 13 in the second round and got a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
According to Packers.com, Cooper was a first-team Associate Press All-America selection last season. He led the team with 84 tackles and eight sacks.
Cooper is expected to be an off-ball linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defense, the team said, and will have a chance to start as a rookie.
Packers draft history
Green Bay took Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan at No. 25 overall Thursday.
Unlike their defense-heavy draft history in the first round, which the team deviated from this year, the Packers have primarily targeted pass catchers in rounds two and three since 2005. The team has selected 10 wide receivers and six tight ends during that span, the top two positions in terms of number of draftees during that span.
The Packers have drafted 27 total offensive players versus 16 defensive players in rounds two and three since 2005. General manager Brian Gutekunst has only selected two defensive players in either round – both taken in 2018, his first draft at the helm.
Second round picks under Gutekunst
- 2023: Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave & Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed
- 2022: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson
- 2021: Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers
- 2020: Boston College running back AJ Dillon
- 2019: Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins
- 2018: Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson
Third round picks under Gutekunst
- 2023: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft
- 2022: UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan
- 2021: Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers
- 2020: Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara
- 2019: Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger
- 2018: Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks
Offseason highlights
- April 18: Signed tackle Andre Dillard
- March 28: Signed kicker Greg Joseph
- March 23: Re-signed linebacker Eric Wilson
- March 15: Re-signed running back AJ Dillon & returner Keisean Nixon
- March 14: Signed running back Josh Jacobs
- March 11: Released running back Aaron Jones & tackle David Bakhtiari
2024 picks
The Packers entered the draft with 11 selections, tied for the most among all NFL teams. It marks the sixth straight year the team will enter the draft with at least 10 picks.
"You never have enough ammunition to build your room, so there’s significant competition in every room," Gutekunst said Monday during a pre-draft news conference. "I think that’s really important. We have 11 right now. I’d love to end up with 13, 14 or more."
Entering draft night
- Round 1, Pick 25 (25)
- Round 2, Pick 9 (41) via New York Jets
- Round 2, Pick 26 (58)
- Round 3, Pick 25 (88)
- Round 3, Pick 28 (91) via Buffalo Bills
- Round 4, Pick 26 (126)
- Round 5, Pick 34 (169) compensatory
- Round 6, Pick 26 (202)
- Round 6, Pick 43 (219) compensatory
- Round 7, Pick 25 (245)
- Round 7, Pick 35 (255) compensatory
This year, the Packers went into the draft with five of the first 91 picks after landing an extra second-round selection in the Rodgers trade as well as a third-round pick from sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s trade deadline.
Gutekunst said the Packers’ abundance of selections in the first few rounds puts them "in a pretty good space to move, or just sit and pick." But he also noted the benefits of adding extra picks.
The Packers selected 13 players in the 2023 draft.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.