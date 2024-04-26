Packers draft linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in Round 2

article

The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft's second round on Friday, April 26.

The team had the No. 9 pick of the second round, acquired from the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, but dealt it to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, Green Bay moved down to No. 13 in the second round and got a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

According to Packers.com, Cooper was a first-team Associate Press All-America selection last season. He led the team with 84 tackles and eight sacks.

Cooper is expected to be an off-ball linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defense, the team said, and will have a chance to start as a rookie.

Packers draft history

Green Bay took Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan at No. 25 overall Thursday.

Unlike their defense-heavy draft history in the first round, which the team deviated from this year, the Packers have primarily targeted pass catchers in rounds two and three since 2005. The team has selected 10 wide receivers and six tight ends during that span, the top two positions in terms of number of draftees during that span.

The Packers have drafted 27 total offensive players versus 16 defensive players in rounds two and three since 2005. General manager Brian Gutekunst has only selected two defensive players in either round – both taken in 2018, his first draft at the helm.

Second round picks under Gutekunst

2023: Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave & Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed

2022: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson

2021: Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers

2020: Boston College running back AJ Dillon

2019: Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins

2018: Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson

Third round picks under Gutekunst

2023: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft

2022: UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan

2021: Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers

2020: Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara

2019: Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger

2018: Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks

Offseason highlights

The Packers entered the draft with 11 selections, tied for the most among all NFL teams. It marks the sixth straight year the team will enter the draft with at least 10 picks.

"You never have enough ammunition to build your room, so there’s significant competition in every room," Gutekunst said Monday during a pre-draft news conference. "I think that’s really important. We have 11 right now. I’d love to end up with 13, 14 or more."

Entering draft night

Round 1, Pick 25 (25)

Round 2, Pick 9 (41) via New York Jets

Round 2, Pick 26 (58)

Round 3, Pick 25 (88)

Round 3, Pick 28 (91) via Buffalo Bills

Round 4, Pick 26 (126)

Round 5, Pick 34 (169) compensatory

Round 6, Pick 26 (202)

Round 6, Pick 43 (219) compensatory

Round 7, Pick 25 (245)

Round 7, Pick 35 (255) compensatory

This year, the Packers went into the draft with five of the first 91 picks after landing an extra second-round selection in the Rodgers trade as well as a third-round pick from sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s trade deadline.

Gutekunst said the Packers’ abundance of selections in the first few rounds puts them "in a pretty good space to move, or just sit and pick." But he also noted the benefits of adding extra picks.

The Packers selected 13 players in the 2023 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.