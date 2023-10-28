High School Blitz 2023: State title hopes disappear for favorites

Momentum is defined simply as increasing forward motion.

That's what the teams still alive in the postseason are hoping is able to continue.

Welcome to the Level 2 playoff edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where momentum is everything as they face a second straight week playing in a win or go home situation.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Oak Creek visiting Franklin.

Also in action were Arrowhead vs. Sussex Hamilton, Bay Port vs. Marquette, Cedarburg vs. Homestead, Menasha vs. New Berlin West, and Howards Grove vs. St. Mary's Springs.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fans of the Week as Sussex Hamilton's Kate and Justice with their giraffe costumes.