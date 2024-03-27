Marquette Sweet 16 sendoff; men's basketball team hyped for Dallas

The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team departs for Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, March 27 – on its way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The university is hosting a team sendoff around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Team notes

Marquette owns a 75-29 record under coach Shaka Smart despite posting a negative rebound margin in each of his three seasons. The Golden Eagles have been outrebounded in each of their last eight games but have gone 5-3. They’re getting outrebounded by 3 boards per game this season.

The only other Sweet 16 team with a negative rebound margin is North Carolina State (minus-0.8), which faces Marquette on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 24: A basketball with March Madness logo falls through the net during the Marquette Golden Eagles versus the Colorado Buffaloes in the second round of the NCAA Division 1 Championship on March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhou Expand

As for North Carolina State, Mohamed Diarra has 6.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, but he’s averaged 11.7 points and 13.5 rebounds over his last six. Michael O’Connell scored in double digits three times and totaled 14 3-point baskets in 31 regular-season games. He’s reached double figures in six of seven postseason games and has gone 12 of 22 from 3-point range during that stretch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.