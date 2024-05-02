Bucks injury report: Lillard in, Antetokounmpo out for Game 6

article

The Milwaukee Bucks said All-Star guard Damian Lillard will be active for Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.

With a win Thursday night, the Bucks would force a Game 7 in Milwaukee. A loss would end the team's season on the road.

Head coach Doc Rivers expressed hope after Game 5 that Antetokounmpo and Lillard could return from injuries before the end of the series.

"I don’t know how to answer that," Rivers said Tuesday. "I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close."

Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since straining his left calf in an April 9 victory over the Boston Celtics. The two-time MVP was struggling to run up the court in the third quarter of that game when he grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before eventually heading to the locker room. An MRI revealed the muscle strain.

Lillard twisted his left knee in the first quarter of Game 3 against Indiana, went to the locker room and returned to the game, then hurt his Achilles late in the fourth quarter. The seven-time all-NBA guard didn't play in the Bucks' 126-113 Game 4 loss on Sunday or the team's Game 5 win.

Milwaukee has managed to avoid elimination thanks largely to Middleton, who has scored at least 25 points in each of the Bucks' last three games despite dealing with a sprained right ankle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.