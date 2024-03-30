Marquette loses to NC State, students reflect on tournament exit

It was a gray and gloomy Saturday morning in Milwaukee, and things weren’t the brightest on Marquette University's campus after a tough Sweet 16 loss on Friday night, March 29.

"Not going to lie, I feel a little disappointed," said Cristian Vargas.

Students had hoped to go from sweet to elite, but the Golden Eagles fell Friday night.

"I think that losing to an 11th-seed is kind of the worst part. We definitely had a lot more in the tank," said Alex Wintering, who watched the big game with friends. "Every single shot you had people screaming."

"We did a great job. But we were kind of not in sync with each other," said Bhoom Simaree.

A day after the loss, fans are trying to see a silver lining.

"I think we had a good run though," said Vargas, "It brings together students no matter if you’re a freshman, senior, what major you’re in."

Basketball is ingrained here, and on this gray day, there is hope.

"I’m hoping we can pick up the pace a little bit. Next year, if all goes well and Shaka keeps doing things according to plan, maybe a championship. Who knows," Wintering said.