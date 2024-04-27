Packers draft picks: Morgan, Cooper, Bullard headline 2024 class

article

The Green Bay Packers drafted five players in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, and added to the class on Saturday, April 27.

Here's a look at the newest wave of players who will call Titletown home.

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday.

The decision to draft Morgan, addressing a position of need, was a departure from the team's defensive-heavy strategy in recent first rounds. He's just the fifth offensive player taken in round one since 2005 – Aaron Rodgers (2005), Bryan Bulaga (2010), Derek Sherrod (2011) and Jordan Love (2020) the others.

Although Morgan played left tackle exclusively at Arizona, there's no guarantee he will end up playing that position in the NFL. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Morgan has the ability to play either tackle or guard.

The Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft's second round on Friday.

According to Packers.com, Cooper was a first-team Associate Press All-America selection last season. He led the team with 84 tackles and eight sacks. Cooper is expected to be an off-ball linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defense, the team said, and will have a chance to start as a rookie.

With their second selection in the round, No. 58 overall, the team picked Georgia safety Javon Bullard.

Bullard played safety in 2023, but mostly nickel cornerback in 2022, according to Packers.com. The fourth Bulldog defender picked in as many years for Green Bay, the team said he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting safety spot next to free agent addition Xavier McKinney.

Green Bay drafted USC running back MarShawn Lloyd with the No. 88 overall pick, and Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper with the No. 91 overall pick.

Lloyd played two seasons at South Carolina after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL, according to Packers.com. He transferred to USC for the 2023 season and finished with 7.1 yards per carry, seventh best among FBS backs with at least 100 carries, the team said – earning honorable mention All-Pac-12.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Hopper started 22 games, posted 133 tackles and earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, according to Packers.com. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award. He played three seasons at Florida before transferring to Mizzou.

Round 4: Evan Williams

Green Bay drafted Oregon safety Evan Williams with the No. 111 overall pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.