High School Blitz 2023: Teams punch ticket to Madison

Each of the last 12 weeks has been a step towards this moment, a chance to play for a championship.

They've shown up every week, not getting everything they want, but giving everything they have.

Welcome to the Level 4 playoff edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where that same sacrifice can help lead teams to the state title game next week in Madison.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Sun Prairie East vs. Badger.

Also in action were Sussex Hamilton vs. Franklin, Marquette vs. Kimberly, Stoughton vs. Grafton, Luxemburg-Casco vs. Catholic Memorial, and Horicon/Hustisford vs. Aquinas.