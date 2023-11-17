High School Blitz 2023: Badger, Marquette win state titles

13 weeks of high school football culminated inside Camp Randall Stadium as four Milwaukee area schools battled for state championships.

In Division 1, Marquette used a strong second half performance to beat Franklin 27-10.

Tommy Novotny led the way for the Hilltoppers with 172 yards rushing, 40 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

This was Marquette's second golden ball in school history, with the first one coming in 2009.

In Division 2, Badger captured its first state title by knocking off Waunakee 34-33.

The Badgers denied the Warriors on a two-point conversion with 40 seconds left to seal the victory.

Badger rushed for 454 yards as a team, with Landon Nottestad, Matthew O'Grady and JP Doyle all scoring touchdowns.

In Division 3, Grafton was hoping to win its first state championship since going back-to-back in 1981 and 1982.

However, the Black Hawks' incredible playoff run was stopped short by Rice Lake as they lost 28-20.

Tommy Lutz rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns for Grafton.

The Black Hawks finished the season with a record of 11-3.