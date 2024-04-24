Milwaukee Admirals' Cal O'Reilly loves life on, off the ice

article

The Milwaukee Admirals are headed to the playoffs, where they will compete for a Calder Cup.

One of their players already knows what it feels like to win it all, off the ice.

Cal O'Reilly is winding down his 17th season playing professional hockey. Debuting with the Admirals during the 2005-06 campaign, he is back in Milwaukee this season and is the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the American Hockey League.

Over those years, he and wife Terra have added three kids with one more on the way.

"When I come home, they don't care what's going on with my hockey, whether we win or lose, if I play well or don't play well, just that their dad's home," he said.

He and his wife Terra say they are eternally grateful for their nurses, doctors and family support systems.

Just being their dad is the biggest reward of O’Reilly’s life. For him, nothing is better than his home team.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.