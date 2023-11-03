High School Blitz 2023: Only elite survive in Level 3 of playoffs

They belong to a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.

They are elite.

Welcome to the Level 3 playoff edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where every team playing tonight is elite and is trying to forge a path to Madison to make history.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Franklin visiting Muskego.

Also in action were Fond du Lac vs. Marquette, Verona vs. Sussex Hamilton, Badger vs. Kettle Moraine, Cedarburg vs. Kaukauna, Lakeside Lutheran vs. Catholic Memorial, and Kewaunee vs. St. Mary's Springs.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fans of the Week as Robert from Kettle Moraine.