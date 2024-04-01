Catholic Memorial junior flipping for his future

This Catholic Memorial junior has jumped head first into his passion and flipped his way to plenty of success.

That's what makes Brady Huettl this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My favorite memory right now is probably winning state," said Huettl. "It was just a good season to remember for high school."

After finishing third at state in 2023, Huettl captured Division 1 state gold this past February.

"When I found out I won, I just reflected on everything I've been working for," Huettl said. "Just all the moments with my friends. It just felt great to accomplish that after all of the diving."

A lot goes into preparing for a state title run.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Huettl spends plenty of time on the trampoline.

"It was a big part of my foundation for diving," said Huettl. "And just like doing all the flips and learning how to, just move my body through the air."

It's called GTramp, which Huettl said is just backyard trampoline.

"It actually all started I just kept doing backflips," he said. "I told my mom to come, and she started recording."

With Huettl focusing on his diving, it'll be a busy next few months for the junior.

He'll be competing in the YMCA Nationals in May, and he was also invited to the University of Texas diving camp this summer.