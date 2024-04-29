IndyCar Series returning to the historic Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile is steeped in history but hasn't hosted an IndyCar Series event since 2015.

For those who remember sun-splashed days, that distinctive open-wheel engine sound and supportive crowds, it's been tough to take.

Enter Roger Penske, the biggest mover and shaker in the sport, is bringing the series back to the facility.

"Great track, the best kind of racing when you get a mile flat like this," said Penske. "It's just a great spot. The racing and the visibility, you know from the grandstand, you see everything and that's what's key."

Josef Newgarden drives for Team Penske and is the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion.

It stands to reason that he'd support his boss' pursuits, but Newgarden's enthusiasm for this return is personal.

Milwaukee Mile, West Allis

"I've been waiting nine years, okay," said Newgarden. "It's very important to me. The last time I was here, it was my first pole position in IndyCar. I grew up dreaming of being an IndyCar driver. Milwaukee is a staple, it should be on the calendar, so I can't wait to come back here. I want to see everybody there August 13th through September 1st. We're going to be there. It's a good time."

And it's a rapidly approaching time. Just like on the track, windows close very quickly when it comes to getting a venue up to speed, especially one that hasn't hosted this series in almost a decade.

"Of course it's daunting," said Shari Black, Wisconsin State Fair CEO. "Certainly, it's a challenge. It's almost, well, it's similar to planning another fair, maybe not quite as big, but it's a big deal."

"Well, I think we're looking at sustainability," Penske said. "We've got quality sponsors, we've got more teams than we thought we'd ever have, we've got an entry level of guys that are coming at Indy next and this is the ones that want to be at the Indy 500, so we've got a great leader series coming in."

For years, the Mile's event was just one week after the Indy 500.

There was a built-in build-up. More recently, the track has been quiet.

Preparations and eagerness are now accelerating toward top speed in regard to the Mile's return to the IndyCar schedule.

By the time the teams get to town, they will be in final jockeying mode for the season championship. And more history will be made at America's legendary oval.

The doubleheader at the Mile will be the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

There will also be racing in Elkhart Lake on June 9th.