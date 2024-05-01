Milwaukee Bucks sendoff rally at Signature Flight Support

The Milwaukee Bucks depart for Indianapolis for Game 6 of their first round series against the Pacers on Wednesday, May 1 – and the team is inviting fans to send the team off at noon – at Signature Flight Support Airport (923 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee).

FOX6 News plans to stream that sendoff. Members of the Bucks Entertainment Network will join fans for the sendoff rally as well.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 30: Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the second half of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, W Expand

Fans and media are asked to stay in the designated rally location on the western portion of the Signature Flight Support parking lot.

Parking is available at the Layton Avenue Observation Area (5300 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee) or on residential streets north of Layton Avnue.