Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; Tuesday, July 5
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain soaked parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 5 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals.
Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
- New Berlin, 3.10
- Greenfield, 3.00
- Madison (NW), 2.94
- Cudahy, 2.59
- Greendale, 2.40
- Waukesha, 2.31
- New Glarus, 2.05
- Sullivan, 1.89
- Oconomowoc, 1.88
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.74
- Johnson Creek, 1.64
- Janesville, 1.62
- West Allis, 1.52
- St. Francis. 1.41
- Hartland, 0.99
- Brookfield, 0.94
- Waterford, 0.85
- Elm Grove, 0.84
- Franklin, 0.78
- Palmyra, 0.74
- East Troy, 0.72
- Muskego, 0.68
- Burlington, 0.67
- Rochester, 0.64
- Sturtevant, 0.60
- Elkhorn, 0.58
- Kenosha, 0.54
- Racine, 0.48