Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking charges
Kenosha police on Tuesday confirmed they and several other agencies were "searching a property in the Township of Random Lake in relation to the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez" for the second time in as many months.
20-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting in Kenosha; no arrests made
KENOSHA -- A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, July 21.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Green Bay Road.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Family learns no charges will be filed against striking driver after bicyclist killed in Kenosha
Family members of a man killed while riding his bike in Kenosha in November 2019 learned Friday, July 17 no charges will be filed against the driver who hit him.
Man charged in punching plainclothed police sergeant at Back the Blue rally
KENOSHA -- Charges have been filed against the man who punched a police sergeant at the Back the Blue rally in Kenosha on June 27.Lance Hoff, 52, was at the rally in support of law enforcement when he became a part of a confrontation with protesters calling for change.
Kenosha man charged with attempted homicide in attack, thought victim was 'spreading rumors'
KENOSHA -- A Kenosha man is shaken after he says he was attacked, stabbed and nearly killed by his roommate on Friday, July 10.
Kenosha police: 61-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured; suspect in custody
KENOSHA -- A 61-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday morning, July 10, the Kenosha Police Department said.It happened near 18th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.
Police: Man shot, wounded near 33rd Avenue and 52nd Street in Kenosha
KENOSHA -- Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, July 8 near 52nd Street and 33rd Avenue.According to police, at approximately 8:30 p.m. a 23-year-old man was shot.
'Back the Badge' rally in Kenosha, headlined by David Clarke, met with opposition; 1 detained
KENOSHA -- Hundreds of people gathered in Kenosha on Saturday, June 27 to show their support for the men and women working in law enforcement.Amid the ongoing calls for police reform and an end to police brutality nationwide, Kenosha's Civic Center Park was a soundboard of law enforcement support during Saturday's demonstration.
Recognize them? Kenosha police seek help to identify individuals or vehicle
KENOSHA COUNTY -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals or the vehicle pictured below.If you would like to remain anonymous you may also contact Crime Stoppers.
Police seek info on woman who may have been victim of crime, now hospitalized
KENOSHA -- Police are asking for the public's help finding information about a woman currently in critical condition in the hospital.The woman is known as Tera and police say she may have been a victim of a crime.
Police: Pleasant Prairie man charged with hate crime; allegedly used racial slur, drove SUV toward woman
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Kenosha police have charged a 78-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly shouting racial slurs at a woman, then driving his SUV toward her.Robert Carver of Pleasant Prairie has been charged with one misdemeanor of a hate crime and one felony count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash, driver arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle
KENOSHA -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle near 76th Street and Sheridan Road around 8 p.m. on June 4.
Kenosha police: City's bus service will be stopped at 4 p.m. Tuesday
KENOSHA -- Kenosha police have been advised that the city's bus service will be stopping at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.Officials said in a Facebook post that the last downtown pickup with be 3:35 p.m.They say bus service will return to a normal schedule at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.
Shots fired as neighbor confronted group trying to break into corner store amid protests in Kenosha
KENOSHA -- Shots were fired during protests in Kenosha Sunday night, May 31, after people tried breaking into a corner store -- and were stopped by neighbors.The man who confronted them spoke exclusively with FOX6 News -- and said adrenaline kicked in when he saw the group busting through the doors of the Kenosha business.During the night of disruption in Kenosha, near 45th Street and 22nd Avenue, drivers sped to the nearby corner store and things became even more chaotic.Home surveillance cameras captured multiple vehicles in the lot and street -- with people hanging out car windows as a crowd began busting through the door of Manny's Food & Liquor.They were soon confronted by a neighbor."Get the (expletive) away!" he said "Get out of that store!"
Crowd gathered near Kenosha PD as 8:30 p.m. curfew took effect amid protests
KENOSHA -- Kenosha County sheriff's officials on Sunday, May 31 declared curfew effective at 8:30 p.m. Sunday -- indicating "the public needs to be off the streets for their safety" amid ongoing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.
Kenosha police: Missing person investigation of Rosalio Gutierrez remains a top priority
KENOSHA -- Kenosha police said on Friday, May 29 that the missing person investigation of Rosalio Gutierrez remains a top priority.Officials said in a news release on Friday that the department is utilizing every resource available to assist in putting together the puzzle pieces of this case.Gutierrez, Jr.
Investigators mum on large law enforcement presence at Random Lake Christmas tree farm
RANDOM LAKE -- A Random Lake Christmas tree farm was the center of a law enforcement investigation Thursday, May 28.