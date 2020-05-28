KENOSHA -- Shots were fired during protests in Kenosha Sunday night, May 31, after people tried breaking into a corner store -- and were stopped by neighbors.The man who confronted them spoke exclusively with FOX6 News -- and said adrenaline kicked in when he saw the group busting through the doors of the Kenosha business.During the night of disruption in Kenosha, near 45th Street and 22nd Avenue, drivers sped to the nearby corner store and things became even more chaotic.Home surveillance cameras captured multiple vehicles in the lot and street -- with people hanging out car windows as a crowd began busting through the door of Manny's Food & Liquor.They were soon confronted by a neighbor."Get the (expletive) away!" he said "Get out of that store!"

June 1