KENOSHA -- A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, July 21.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Green Bay Road.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

KENOSHA -- A 61-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday morning, July 10, the Kenosha Police Department said.It happened near 18th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

KENOSHA -- Kenosha police have been advised that the city's bus service will be stopping at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.Officials said in a Facebook post that the last downtown pickup with be 3:35 p.m.They say bus service will return to a normal schedule at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

KENOSHA -- Shots were fired during protests in Kenosha Sunday night, May 31, after people tried breaking into a corner store -- and were stopped by neighbors.The man who confronted them spoke exclusively with FOX6 News -- and said adrenaline kicked in when he saw the group busting through the doors of the Kenosha business.During the night of disruption in Kenosha, near 45th Street and 22nd Avenue, drivers sped to the nearby corner store and things became even more chaotic.Home surveillance cameras captured multiple vehicles in the lot and street -- with people hanging out car windows as a crowd began busting through the door of Manny's Food &amp; Liquor.They were soon confronted by a neighbor."Get the (expletive) away!" he said "Get out of that store!"