Domestic call leads to shootout with Waukesha police; suspect takes own life, officer injured
WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a police officer injured Sunday night near Pebble Valley Road and Hunting Ridge Road in Waukesha.
Man taken into custody after Greenfield police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
GREENFIELD -- One person was taken into custody early Monday morning, June 8 following a police pursuit in Greenfield.
Police: Driver in custody after pursuit ends near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank
WAUWATOSA -- A male driver has been taken into custody following a pursuit that took place Saturday night, according to Greenfield police.Police attempted to stop the driver for vehicle registration issues when he took off.
Video: Driver in custody after ramming Greenfield squads, parked vehicle while fleeing officers
WARNING: Some of the language in the video below may not be suitable for all viewers
MPD releases community briefing on officer-involved shooting on city's south side from Feb. 24
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, April 15 release its community briefing on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened near 18th and Greenfield on Monday, Feb. 24.Three officers were involved and were not injured during this incident.According to police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Union Street in the neighborhood near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue.
Greenfield police share new photos of truck wanted in hit-and-run that damaged squad
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police need help locating a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that damaged a Greenfield PD squad.
Have you seen him? Greenfield police seek gas station robbery suspect
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police have asked for public assistance gathering information about a suspect accused of robbing a Speedway near 60th and Cold Spring around 1 a.m. on March 28.Police believe the robbery may be related to a separate robbery at a Speedway near 84th and Howard in Milwaukee.The suspect is described as a male, 5'2" to 5'5" tall with a stockier build.
Milwaukee police ID man fatally shot by officers on city's south side
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have identified the man who was fatally shot by police on Monday, Feb. 24 as 27-year-old Lucas Alvarado.The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Union Street in the neighborhood near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue.
Greenfield police: Student enticement scare merely an attempt at 'good deed'
GREENFIELD -- The woman who offered a Maple Grove student a ride to school Wednesday morning had no ill-intent, according to Greenfield Police.Police say the woman was only trying to do a good deed.As wind chills dipped below zero Wednesday morning, the woman approached a 10-year-old Maple Grove student as they walked to school.
'A dangerous, dangerous game:' Local police chiefs are split over aggressive technique for ending pursuits
GREENFIELD—When drivers refuse to stop for police, most agencies agree officers should chase after them.But what's the best way to end a pursuit?
Greenfield police: Woman in vehicle approached Maple Grove student walking to school
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police on Wednesday, Feb. 19 reported an attempted child enticement involving a 10-year-old Maple Grove Elementary School student approached by a woman on their way to school.It happened around 8:30 a.m.Greenfield police said the female student was walking to school on W.
Police: 2 arrested, 1 injured in fight near 108th and Beloit
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police have arrested two men involved in a fight near 108th and Beloit early Sunday morning.Authorities were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 to a report of the men fighting in a parking lot.
Police: Customer lashes out at McDonald's worker because it was taking 'too long to cook the bacon'
GREENFIELD -- An impatient McDonald's customer lashed out at an employee -- getting upset because the bacon she ordered was "taking too long to cook." The incident unfolded at McDonald's near Highway 100 and Layton Avenue in Greenfield.
'Need to be stopped:' 2 Greenfield cellphone stores robbed with workers, shoppers inside
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police are searching for the suspects who robbed two cell phone stores at gunpoint.
Charged and on the run: Greenfield PD needs help in search for Tyree Veasey
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police are looking for more tips to help them find a suspect they say led them on a pursuit reaching speeds of more than 90 miles an hour.Moments after an attempted traffic stop on a car with illegally tinted windows, Greenfield police were hot on the trail of a 25-year-old suspect.
Video: Greenfield police release dashcam of pursuit, suspect remains on the run
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police released dashcam video and information on Tuesday, Dec. 3 related to the pursuit of a suspect on Sunday.Officials say an officer attempted to pull a suspect over for a traffic violation.
Man surrendered to police, peacefully ending hours-long standoff in Greenfield
GREENFIELD -- A four-hour standoff in Greenfield ended peacefully about 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 near 84th Street and Plainfield Avenue.Police said it all started around 2 a.m. when a call came in from a woman who said her 50-year-old boyfriend threatened her and was armed.She left the home and called police.A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the man until 6 a.m., when he surrendered.Police would not say whether he was armed when he surrendered.One neighbor was evacuated as a precaution.No one was hurt.Police said charges were pending against the man.
'It's a bad dream:' Family of subcontractor electrocuted on the job seeks answers in his death
GREENFIELD -- The family of a man electrocuted on the job laid him to rest on Monday, Oct. 28, nearly a week after the Milwaukee man died.