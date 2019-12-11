GREENFIELD -- A four-hour standoff in Greenfield ended peacefully about 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 near 84th Street and Plainfield Avenue.Police said it all started around 2 a.m. when a call came in from a woman who said her 50-year-old boyfriend threatened her and was armed.She left the home and called police.A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the man until 6 a.m., when he surrendered.Police would not say whether he was armed when he surrendered.One neighbor was evacuated as a precaution.No one was hurt.Police said charges were pending against the man.

