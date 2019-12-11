MPD releases community briefing on officer-involved shooting on city's south side from Feb. 24

MPD releases community briefing on officer-involved shooting on city's south side from Feb. 24

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, April 15 release its community briefing on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened near 18th and Greenfield on Monday, Feb. 24.Three officers were involved and were not injured during this incident.According to police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Union Street in the neighborhood near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Have you seen him? Greenfield police seek gas station robbery suspect

Have you seen him? Greenfield police seek gas station robbery suspect

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police have asked for public assistance gathering information about a suspect accused of robbing a Speedway near 60th and Cold Spring around 1 a.m. on March 28.Police believe the robbery may be related to a separate robbery at a Speedway near 84th and Howard in Milwaukee.The suspect is described as a male, 5'2" to 5'5" tall with a stockier build.

Greenfield police: Student enticement scare merely an attempt at 'good deed'

Greenfield police: Student enticement scare merely an attempt at 'good deed'

GREENFIELD -- The woman who offered a Maple Grove student a ride to school Wednesday morning had no ill-intent, according to Greenfield Police.Police say the woman was only trying to do a good deed.As wind chills dipped below zero Wednesday morning, the woman approached a 10-year-old Maple Grove student as they walked to school.

Charged and on the run: Greenfield PD needs help in search for Tyree Veasey

Charged and on the run: Greenfield PD needs help in search for Tyree Veasey

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police are looking for more tips to help them find a suspect they say led them on a pursuit reaching speeds of more than 90 miles an hour.Moments after an attempted traffic stop on a car with illegally tinted windows, Greenfield police were hot on the trail of a 25-year-old suspect.

Man surrendered to police, peacefully ending hours-long standoff in Greenfield

Man surrendered to police, peacefully ending hours-long standoff in Greenfield

GREENFIELD -- A four-hour standoff in Greenfield ended peacefully about 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 near 84th Street and Plainfield Avenue.Police said it all started around 2 a.m. when a call came in from a woman who said her 50-year-old boyfriend threatened her and was armed.She left the home and called police.A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the man until 6 a.m., when he surrendered.Police would not say whether he was armed when he surrendered.One neighbor was evacuated as a precaution.No one was hurt.Police said charges were pending against the man.