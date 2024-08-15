Expand / Collapse search

Conventional Wisdom: Democrats Turn In The Spotlight

By
Published  August 15, 2024 3:45pm CDT
Conventional Wisdom
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 9: Democrats Turn In The Spotlight

FOX6's Ted Perry speaks with WisDems Chair Ben Wikler and Wisconsin Delegate LaToya Bates about the switch from Biden to Harris and DNC expectations.

MILWAUKEE - Weeks after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Democrats are prepared to convene more than 80 miles down I-94 in Chicago. FOX6's Ted Perry speaks with Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler and Wisconsin Delegate LaToya Bates about the switch from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris and expectations for the DNC, which runs from Aug. 19-22. 

