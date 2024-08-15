Conventional Wisdom: Democrats Turn In The Spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Weeks after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Democrats are prepared to convene more than 80 miles down I-94 in Chicago. FOX6's Ted Perry speaks with Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler and Wisconsin Delegate LaToya Bates about the switch from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris and expectations for the DNC, which runs from Aug. 19-22.
Related links
- Live At The RNC - Day 1
- Live At The RNC - Day 2
- Live At The RNC - Day 3
- Live At The RNC - Day 4
- Episode 1: Unconventional
- Episode 2: Delegating Duties
- Episode 3: The Good, The Bad, The Green
- Episode 4: What's in It For Me?
- Episode 5: Part Prom, Part Homecoming
- Episode 6: Service With A Smile
- Episode 7: The World Is Watching
- Episode 8: Vice, Vice Maybe
- More FOX6 coverage of the 2024 RNC
.