Conventional Wisdom: What's In It For Me?
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's pitch to land the 2024 Republican National Convention involved stakeholders from across industries and political parties. Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith joins FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to discuss what the city has done to reel in an event that's expected to bring tens of thousands of people – and hundreds of millions of dollars – to the area.
