Conventional Wisdom: What's In It For Me?

By and
Published  May 6, 2024 11:41am CDT
Milwaukee's pitch to land the 2024 Republican National Convention involved stakeholders from across industries and political parties.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's pitch to land the 2024 Republican National Convention involved stakeholders from across industries and political parties. Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith joins FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to discuss what the city has done to reel in an event that's expected to bring tens of thousands of people – and hundreds of millions of dollars – to the area.

