Conventional Wisdom: Part Prom, Part Homecoming

She’s a Wisconsin native, a new mom and in charge of the convention that will bring 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee this summer. The CEO of the Republican National Convention, Elise Dickens, sat down with Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to talk all things convention.

Dickens, a Baraboo High School graduate, shares the story of how she got such an important role, the daily fires she has to put out and her hopes for the biggest convention Milwaukee has ever seen.

