Chicago mayor announces Wisconsin will be added to city's 14-day COVID-19 quarantine list
CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, July 27 announced Wisconsin "is going to go on our quarantine list later this week," noting concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding states.
'Get the he-- out of the country:' Mike Ditka slams NFL players who kneel during the national anthem
CHICAGO -- Mike Ditka has repeatedly voiced his dismay over NFL players kneeling during the “Start-Spangled Banner."Now that he’s the chairman of X League, a new women’s football organization, the legendary coach said he wouldn’t want his league's players to take a knee during the national anthem either.The NFL Hall of Famer reiterated his disdain for the gesture during an interview with TMZ Sports where he said those who can’t respect the national anthem can “get the he-- out of the country.”“That’s the way I feel,” Ditka said. “Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”During the 2016 season, Colin Kaepernick popularized kneeling during the anthem as a way to protest police brutality and social injustices that often affect Black people.The gesture was initially condemned by many as being disrespectful to the American flag, the anthem and military — which is the defense Ditka referenced.“You don’t protest against the flag and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen.
Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders.
Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home
Fifteen people were shot, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side as the federal government moved forward on plans to deploy more agents to the city where violence is spiking.
'A war out here:' Police say 14 shot outside funeral home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO -- Fourteen people were injured in connection with a shooting outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side, police officials said Tuesday, July 21.First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV.
Armed kids as young as 10 carjacked teacher, more than a dozen others since June in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Alyssa Blanchard was so traumatized after being carjacked at gunpoint last week outside her Chicago home that she’s now scared to go outside.Chicago police say a group of children, ages 10 to 17, carjacked Blanchard and at least 15 other people since late June — wreaking havoc on Blanchard’s generally peaceful South Side neighborhood.Police said shots were fired by the suspects in two of the carjackings, but no one was hit.“I’m scared to use my garage.
Chicago man held without bail on charges he shot 5-month-old in a stroller, 2 other people
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was ordered held without bail Sunday, July 19 on charges he shot three people in Old Town, including a 5-month-old boy who was riding in a stroller.Teantun Davis, 21, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the shooting Thursday evening in the 1300 block of North Hudson, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.During his bail hearing, prosecutors allege that Davis got out of the backseat of a red Hyundai SUV and fired 14 shots at two men who were eating.One of the bullets ultimately struck a 5-month-old boy who was sitting in a stroller about 100 feet away, prosecutors said.
50 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend
CHICAGO -- Seven people have been killed and 43 others, including seven teenage boys, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
JoAnn Cunningham sentenced to 35 years in prison in beating death of 5-year-old son
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday, July 17 sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Cook County residents can report police misconduct online
CHICAGO — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office is launching a new online process to report allegations of police misconduct including excessive force and intimidation.Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday.
Murder charge filed in beating death of Chicago 1-year-old
CHICAGO -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with fatally beating a 1-year-old boy in an apartment in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.Michael Robinson faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of 23-month-old Antwun Gayden, authorities said.Robinson allegedly punched the child multiple times in the face Tuesday, July 7 at a home in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police.Antwun was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said.
‘I believe in white power:' Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Home Depot shopper in mask dispute
A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting another shopper at Home Depot in Illinois over a mask argument.
Toddler beaten to death on Chicago's south side; 1 in custody
CHICAGO -- A 23-month-old boy was beaten to death Tuesday in Bronzeville on the South Side during a domestic incident, police said.A man punched the child multiple times in the face about 12:11 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The man was taken into custody.The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.
4th of July weekend marred by killings in major US cities; at least 14 dead
CHICAGO -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend across the U.S. was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed and dozens were injured in shootings, including at a nightclub in South Carolina.
Chicago's July 4th weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded
CHICAGO -- One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.The violence was far worse than last year, when the long July Fourth weekend ended with six people dead and 66 wounded in gunfire.
Chicago to deploy 1,200 additional police officers over concerns of violent July 4 weekend
CHICAGO -- Chicago is gearing up to deploy an additional 1,200 police officers throughout the city’s streets for this upcoming Fourth of July weekend, following recent gun violence that didn't even spare young children.
Chicago police: Man fatally shot 2 teenagers after they asked how tall he was
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man is accused of killing two teenagers at a convenience store after they asked how tall he was, authorities said on Thursday, June 25.Laroy Battle, 19, reportedly opened fire on Jasean Francis, 17, and Charles Riley, 16, in a back ally around 5 p.m. on June 20 after they and a friend walked home from buying candy at the store -- following a brief encounter with the suspect."The victims commented because, since Battle is quite tall, and they asked him how tall he was, and, you know, hoped to be that tall someday," Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told Chicago's WLS-TV. "And unfortunately, obviously, we'll never see the full growth of these poor children."The teenagers, described as “very good kids from really excellent families,” were reportedly asked by their mothers to buy candy at the store.
4 children shot, 18 people dead, 47 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago
Four children were among 65 people shot across Chicago this weekend, 18 of them fatally. Three of the children were killed. Six Chicago children have been killed just in the last week to gun violence.
'We all need to be outraged:' 20-month-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle with mother
CHICAGO -- A toddler, just 20-months-old, was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, June 27.