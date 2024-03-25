Conventional Wisdom: Unconventional
MILWAUKEE - From Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the 2024 Republican National Convention’s ripple effect will be felt across southeast Wisconsin this summer. In this inaugural episode of Conventional Wisdom, FOX6’s Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady invited UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee to discuss how primaries revolutionized American politics, the role conventions now play and whether they're needed at all. And expert Margaret O’Mara from the University of Washington looks back at how conventions have evolved through the decades.
