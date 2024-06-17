Conventional Wisdom: The World Is Watching
MILWAUKEE - The 2024 Republican National Convention's reach already stretches far beyond downtown Milwaukee. Sky News Australia Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen and BBC News Chief Anchor Caitriona Perry join FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to provide a view of the event – and election's – significance around the world.
