Conventional Wisdom: Delegating Duties
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of delegates from across the U.S. will descend on Milwaukee for this summer's Republican National Convention. But how are they picked, and what exactly is their role in nominating their party's candidate? In this episode of Conventional Wisdom, FOX6’s Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady speak with three of them: Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame, El Paso County, Texas GOP Chair Adolpho Telles and Washington State GOP Chair Jim Walsh.
Related links
.