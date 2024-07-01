Conventional Wisdom: Vice, Vice Maybe
MILWAUKEE - Donald Trump is expected to unveil his running mate during July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. FOX6’s Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady invited UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee and Marquette University Political Science Professor Julia Azari to discuss who that person could be, what the pending decision means for the GOP and how it could impact the convention and election.
Related links
- Episode 1: Unconventional
- Episode 2: Delegating Duties
- Episode 3: The Good, The Bad, The Green
- Episode 4: What's in It For Me?
- Episode 5: Part Prom, Part Homecoming
- Episode 6: Service With A Smile
- Episode 7: The World Is Watching
- More FOX6 coverage of the 2024 RNC
- Visit Milwaukee
- RNC volunteer information
.