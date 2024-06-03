Conventional Wisdom: Service With A Smile

Expand / Collapse search

Marcus Corp. CCO Andrew Flack joins FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to explain what restaurants and hotels are doing to prepare for the influx of Republican National Convention guests.

MILWAUKEE - People from across the state, country and world will descend on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention this summer – and they'll need places to eat and sleep. Marcus Corp. CCO Andrew Flack joins FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady to explain what restaurants and hotels are doing to prepare for the influx of guests.

