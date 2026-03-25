Wisconsin Supreme Court debate canceled, rescheduled; 2 weeks to election

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The Brief The Wednesday night debate between Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar was canceled after Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones. The debate has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2. The race remains a key focus ahead of the Tuesday, April 7 spring election.



A debate with the candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court that was scheduled for Wednesday night, March 25, has been canceled and rescheduled. The debate will now be held on Thursday, April 2, according to WISN, the host of this debate.

Debate canceled

What we know:

Judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar were set to debate. But Taylor indicated in a news release that she is sick and unable to take part in the debate. Her campaign released the following statement:

"This afternoon Judge Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones and will rest and recover for the next couple days before returning to the campaign trail. Judge Taylor will soon launch a statewide tour to meet voters across Wisconsin and we are committed to rescheduling today’s debate next week on a date that works for WISN, debate partners, and our opponent’s campaign. We appreciate everyone who has reached out to wish Judge Taylor well and we’re looking forward to a quick recovery."

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What they're saying:

Wisconsin GOP spokesperson Anika Rickard issued the following statement:

"While we hope Chris Taylor gets well soon, votes are already being cast for this election. This debate would allow Wisconsinites to hear Chris Taylor answer for her far-left record, and we hope it gets rescheduled soon."

What's next:

The Wisconsin spring election is set for Tuesday, April 7.

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