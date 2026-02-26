Open Record: End of an Era
MADISON, Wis. - Robin Vos has presided over the Wisconsin Assembly for 13 years – the longest continuous hold on the Speaker's role in state history. On Feb. 19, he announced he's leaving. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Carl Deffenbaugh talk to FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi about Vos' sometimes tumultuous tenure and the legacy he will leave. Plus, the unexpected connection between wakesurfing and the hunting of sandhill cranes that led to an uproar in Madison – and what's still ahead as the 2025-26 legislative session nears its end.
