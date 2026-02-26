Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: End of an Era

By , and
Published  February 26, 2026 12:36pm CST
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: End of an Era

Open Record: End of an Era

FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Carl Deffenbaugh and Jason Calvi talk about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' sometimes tumultuous tenure and the legacy he will leave. 

MADISON, Wis. - Robin Vos has presided over the Wisconsin Assembly for 13 years – the longest continuous hold on the Speaker's role in state history. On Feb. 19, he announced he's leaving. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Carl Deffenbaugh talk to FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi about Vos' sometimes tumultuous tenure and the legacy he will leave. Plus, the unexpected connection between wakesurfing and the hunting of sandhill cranes that led to an uproar in Madison – and what's still ahead as the 2025-26 legislative session nears its end.

Related story links:

If you have an issue you'd like the FOX6 Investigators to explore or a question to suggest for our Off The Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

Open RecordFOX6 Investigators