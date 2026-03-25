MPS budget gap; 201 positions impacted in district reductions

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The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools plans to reduce about 201 non-classroom positions. The cuts are expected to save $30 million toward a $46 million budget gap. District leaders say classroom teachers and student services will not be cut.



Milwaukee Public Schools announced plans to reduce about 201 non-classroom positions as part of a broader effort to close a $46 million budget gap.

What we know:

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Wednesday, March 25, said the reductions stem from a previously approved plan to eliminate about 260 non-classroom roles, with the final number reduced after retirements and existing vacancies. That plan was approved by the Milwaukee School Board back on March 9.

MPS said the changes are expected to generate about $30 million in savings aimed at protecting classroom instruction. The district is also reducing contract spending by about $5 million during the current 2025-26 school year to help address the budget gap.

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District leaders said excess letters — which notify employees their current position will not exist next school year — do not automatically mean layoffs. Officials say they are working to place affected employees in other roles within the district.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The 201 impacted roles include about 70 central office positions, 62 implementer positions and 59 assistant principal roles. District leaders say MPS currently has more assistant principals than comparable districts.

Officials say no classroom teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists or social workers are being cut through the process.

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What they're saying:

"These decisions are incredibly difficult, and we deeply value every member of our MPS team," Cassellius said. "At the same time, these reductions allow us to prioritize classrooms, safeguard instruction, and address our structural deficit. We are taking necessary steps to strengthen the educational experience for all MPS students."

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Dig deeper:

MPS also said the savings will support new class size guidelines, including 18 students per teacher in K3, 20 in K4 and 22 in K5. No students will be asked to leave a school to meet class size guidelines, and the district noted it is working with schools that do not have the space to do so or need larger classes based on their specific programs.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius

The district said additional internal job postings will begin April 1, with support offered to employees seeking new positions.

MPS plans to present its proposed 2026–27 budget to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in May.