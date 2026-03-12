Employment scams: Wisconsin officials issue warning

The Brief Wisconsin officials are warning consumers about fake job listings and phony recruiters. The jobs may offer flexible hours, good pay, great benefits and remote work. Research a company before sharing any personal information.



The job platforms are legitimate. The listings are not. Wisconsin officials are warning you about employment scams.

Employment scam warning

What we know:

"Scammers take advantage of these platforms, and they don't follow the rules," said Michelle Reinen, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. "They often just lie and try and trick and deceive consumers."

The jobs often seem too good to be true. They offer flexible hours, good pay, great benefits and remote work.

The catch is, once you get the job, you're sent a check. You're told to buy equipment from a specific vendor.

What they're saying:

"They ask you to buy the laptop, the printer and other gear. Only to find out later that the check is fake and now you've spent your own money in order to get this gear," said Reinen.

How it works

Dig deeper:

These job scams can be convincing. There may be lengthy interviews and onboarding. Research the company before sharing any personal information.

"A scammer is going to give you very vague details about the company or the position," said Reinen. "A potential employer is going to give you all the information."

What you can do:

Don't respond to expected texts or click unknown links. Don't fall for high-pressure tactics.