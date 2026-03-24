Harry Wait testifies in absentee ballot fraud trial; jury to case soon

The Brief Harry Wait testified on March 24 that he requested absentee ballots to expose "scam" vulnerabilities in the MyVote system. The state argues Wait admitted to lying by certifying he was the voters in question. Evidence entered includes body camera footage of Wait dropping off the illegally obtained ballot for Mayor Mason at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.



A Racine County jury will soon decide the face of a man who ordered absentee ballots for Racine's mayor and Wisconsin's Assembly Speaker. The accused is Harry Wait.

Accused of election fraud

What we know:

On Tuesday, March 24, Wait took the stand. He testified that he acted to save the Republic.

Wait's testimony comes more than three-and-a-half years since he said he requested the absentee ballots for Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Wait had written Vos, Mason, the district attorney and sheriff six hours after making the request.

Harry Wait

All these years later, Wait admits he went into the state's MyVote page and ordered ballots. The Racine clerk's office sent him a ballot for Mayor Cory Mason.

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The prosecution said Wait clearly broke the law, and certified he was who he actually was not.

Harry Wait

The defendant counters by pointing to Wait's purpose. They said his intention was good; he wanted to show vulnerabilities and gaps in the system.

Wait under cross-examination

What they're saying:

Here is a sample of Wait's testimony under cross-examination:

Wait: "I could order 1000 ballots, i could have ordered your ballot (pointing to the prosecutor) and shipped it to her."

Adrienne Blais, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General: "And you didn't care that you were doing this as you checked a box that said, 'I am who I say I am, and these are true statements. You didn't care that was a lie?"

Wait: "I care for the truth, and MyVote is a scam. It is a fraudster's dream."

Harry Wait

Other testimony

Dig deeper:

The prosecution on Tuesday played video of Wait admitted to it in 2022.

The state's special agent who led this case also testified, along with a Wisconsin Elections Commission cybersecurity expert.

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Also entered into evidence on Tuesday, a Racine County deputy's body camera footage which shows Wait dropping off Mason's ballot.

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