Milwaukee tax preparer: immigrants hesitant to file taxes amid ICE concerns

The Brief A Milwaukee tax preparer says fewer immigrants are filing taxes this year. Some clients fear tax information could be shared with immigration authorities. The IRS says taxpayer information is generally protected by law.



As the tax filing deadline approaches, some tax preparers say fewer immigrants are filing returns, citing concerns their information could be shared with immigration authorities.

Local perspective:

At a south side Milwaukee tax office, tax preparer Hugo Alarcon says business has slowed compared to previous years.

"I've been lucky to retain my clients for a long time. I have clients that I have for like 30 years. Most of our clients are in the Hispanic community," said Alarcon.

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Alarcon says many clients are asking whether they should file taxes at all, amid concerns about immigration enforcement.

"I've been having a lot of clients requesting a power of attorney to families relatively concerned that they may be deported," said Alarcon.

He says about 40% of his clients do not trust their information will remain private.

What they're saying:

"The community is scared that the IRS is sharing information," Alarcon said. "Even the documented people, sometimes they are hesitant to file, because they put their family at risk that don't have [documents]."

The IRS says federal law generally protects taxpayer information from being shared with other agencies, though there are limited legal exceptions.

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"It's an obligation to file taxes, especially if they work, and they have already paid for the entire year," said Alarcon. "They probably will get a refund, so it's an obligation that they should file taxes."

With the April 15 deadline approaching, some taxpayers say they are still planning to file.

"I do it every year," said Enrique Victoriano.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to the IRS for clarification about whether information could be shared with ICE, but has not yet received a response.