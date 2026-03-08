Contact 6 helps consumers save $60,000 in February 2026

The Brief Contact 6 helped to resolve 15 cases in February 2026, amounting to nearly $60,000. A Milwaukee man said the consumer segment got his down payment for a window project refunded after the business raised his price. A New Berlin woman said Contact 6 helped to cancel a second phone line. The line was mistakenly added to her plan after she lost her cellphone.



Contact 6 helped resolve 15 cases in February 2026. Behind every case is a story.

Contact 6 to the rescue

The backstory:

Frank Matrullo has a simple way to stop air from coming through gaps in his windows: he stuffs them with paper towels.

"That removes the whistle," said Matrullo.

In September, Matrullo said he called a business about new windows for his east side condo.

"They sent a person out here, gave me an estimate," said Matrullo. "We agreed to a price. I put half down."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One week later, he said the business told him the project would cost about $400 more. A few months after that, the amount rose to $900.

"They said they needed a different lift," said Matrullo. "They needed a bigger lift but they wanted me to pay for it."

Frank Matrullo

Matrullo said the business denied his request for a refund.

What you can do:

"A friend of mine was like, "you should just Contact 6," said Matrullo.

He did. Matrullo said he got his money back the next week.

Frank Matrullo

I"m probably gonna call you guys for everything now," said Matrullo.

Thousands saved in February

Big picture view:

Matrullo's savings of $2,675 are among the $59,870.38 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in February.

A Milwaukee woman said the Social Security Administration approved her disability claim after hearing from Contact 6. She'd been waiting two and a half years.

Contact 6 helped another woman get a refund for an oven. The woman said her oven's glass door exploded on Thanksgiving Day.

The consumer segment even tracked down three outfits belonging to a Neil Diamond tribute artist after his dry cleaner suddenly closed.

Issues with wireless provider

What they're saying:

Nancy Bannach in New Berlin ran into problems with her wireless provider after she lost her phone on a trip to Europe.

Bannach said she ordered a new phone and phone number, but her provider didn't cancel the original line.

Nancy Bannach

"For four months, I tried to convince them that I only had one phone," said Bannach. "(The company) would also reassure me that, "it's all taken care of."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bannach wrote to Contact 6. It wasn't her first time.

"They resolved my issues twice before within 24 hours," said Bannach.

For the third time, Bannach got action within a day. She said the company canceled the phone line and credited $718 to her account.

"The problem was immediately resolved just by having Contact 6 step in," said Bannach.

Need help from Contact 6?

What you can do:

In February, Contact 6 also got refunds for a refrigerator and auto parts. It helped get a family's mobile home repaired, and got a stolen, whitewashed check returned.

To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form.

The Source: Information for this report comes from Nancy Bannach, Frank Matrullo and the Contact 6 case files.



