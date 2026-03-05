Open Record: After the Boom

Construction has halted on a Milwaukee high-rise touted as the "world's tallest mass timber building." The future of the 31-story apartment building on the bank of the Milwaukee River downtown is not the only one in doubt. A growing list of major construction projects in and around Milwaukee are now in limbo. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn are joined by Chad Venne, Director of the Real Estate program at UW-Milwaukee's Lubar College of Business, and Dale Kooyenga, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. They explain the economic and demographic conditions behind the slowdown, why it's not just a Milwaukee problem, and how it could impact renters at all income levels.

