The Brief Dozens of animal rights activists stormed Ridglan Farms, a dog breeding facility. The self-described "rescuers" got away with 23 beagles. The sheriff said half of the activists were detained or arrested.



Dozens of animal rights activists stormed Ridglan Farms, a controversial dog breeding facility west of Madison, on Sunday morning, March 15.

The self-described "rescuers" got away with 23 beagles. The Dane County sheriff said half of the activists were detained or arrested, and some could face criminal charges.

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Ridglan Farms

What they're saying:

Animal lovers from across the country came to Madison this weekend to prepare for what they called an "open rescue." But on Sunday, they learned their publicly advertised dress rehearsal was really act one.

"Rescue teams have just arrived on site at Ridglan Farms, and we need to go there immediately to support them," said Paul Picklesimer with Direct Action Everywhere.

Animal rights activists storm Ridglan Farms on March 15, 2026.

As a trained support squad headed to the commercial dog breeding facility in Blue Bounds, FOX6 Investigators followed.

The team of activists, led by attorney Wayne Hsiung, penetrated the Ridglan Farms perimeter shortly after 8 a.m. Then, they tried to force their way into the breeding barns. After failing to breach multiple doors, they punched their way in through a window – grabbing beagles from their cages and attempting to carry them to freedom.

Animal rights activists storm Ridglan Farms on March 15, 2026.

The chaotic scene left a transport van disabled. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said they were able to stop two others.

"Based off of our information at this point, all of those dogs were recovered," he said.

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The activists told FOX6 that they still have 23 Ridglan Farms beagles at an undisclosed rescue house. Jim Newman, a Ridglan Farms spokesperson, said that matches the number of beagles they counted as missing.

"I would hope that most Wisconsin residents would see something like this and be turned off by the idea of breaking in using sledgehammers or using saws," she said.

Newman said the activists caused substantial damage and committed serious crimes.

Animal rights activists storm Ridglan Farms on March 15, 2026.

"There are actually doors where there are still pry bars in the doors," he said.

One woman, who would only give FOX6 a first name of Bridget, came all the way from Maryland. She said she has never been arrested before, and that she carried two of the dogs out.

"What they’re doing is the real crime," she said. "How anybody could treat dogs, man’s best friend, the way they are treating these dogs is beyond comprehension for me."

More ahead

What's next:

Leaders of the operation said it was a success, but they also say their work is not done.

"There are still almost 2,000 dogs on site here and each one of those dogs’ lives matter," said activist Emily Anderson.

Animal rights activists storm Ridglan Farms on March 15, 2026.

According to a settlement last fall, Ridglan Farms has until July first to shut down its breeding operation to avoid facing animal cruelty charges.

Meanwhile, the Dane County sheriff said he will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday with an update on the activists who were detained or arrested.

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received the following statements.

Ridglan Farms

Thanks to a rapid, multi-agency response by local law enforcement, an attempted mass theft of research animals this morning by animal rights extremists targeting Ridglan Farms was significantly limited.

Dozens of individuals appear to be involved in the alleged crime, resulting in numerous arrests and likely charges. Just before 9 am this morning, the group broke into the Blue Mounds-based research facility by cutting a chain link fence and also a locked gate. The activists then attempted to enter several buildings using a combination of sledgehammers, electric saws and crowbars. In most cases, the activists were unsuccessful. They were however able to remove some animals from one building. Ridglan Farms is currently assessing how many dogs in total were taken, and the facility is also estimating total damages.

Many of the activists involved in today’s alleged crime appear to have traveled across the country to take part. The break-ins were associated with an animal rights conference hosted at the Masonic Center in Madison.

"Ridglan Farms would like to thank local authorities for their rapid response which resulted in multiple arrests and the protection of countless animals," said Eric McLeod, an attorney representing Ridglan Farms. "We plan to press charges and hope those involved are punished the full extent of the law. It’s critically important that they are held to account in order to discourage similar actions also proposed by these same activists, targeting farms and health research facilities.