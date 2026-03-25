Brewers beer vendor preps for 33rd Opening Day at American Family Field

The Brief Ryan Strnad is preparing for his 33rd Opening Day as a Milwaukee Brewers beer vendor. Strnad has worked at the ballpark since starting in a concession stand in 1988. Vendors begin selling an hour before first pitch and continue through the seventh inning.



While players prepare for Opening Day, one longtime Milwaukee Brewers beer vendor is getting ready for another busy season at American Family Field.

Local perspective:

For Ryan Strnad, Opening Day means preparing his voice and getting ready to carry a 45-pound tub of beverages through the stands.

"I myself go to the gym, and I advise my fellow beer vendors to work on that back, because it's very easy to get an injury," Strnad said.

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Strnad has worked at the Brewers’ ballpark since he was a sophomore in high school, starting in a concession stand in 1988, before eventually switching to beer. Thursday marks his 33rd Opening Day as a beer vendor.

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He says he takes pride in being part of a Milwaukee tradition.

What they're saying:

"I feel like I'm baked within the fabric of a Milwaukee tradition. I'm honored to live up to that tradition, and I respect it," said Strnad. "It’s my Christmas."

Strnad expects a full staff of about 100 beer vendors for Opening Day, helping serve a large crowd.

"I've come to realize that we're the most important people in the world to them, when they need their next alcoholic beverage," he said.

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Over the years, Strnad says his favorite memories include seeing Nolan Ryan win his 300th game, Robin Yount record his 3,000th hit and vendors returning after the pandemic in 2021.

What we know:

Vendors begin selling an hour before first pitch and continue through the seventh inning.

Parking lots for Opening Day open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, ahead of a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

Drivers heading to American Family Field may encounter delays due to construction on I-94. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Brewers created a website with recommended routes for fans traveling to the ballpark.

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