Milwaukee Brewers opening day; construction, parking & more

The Brief Baseball fans should expect delays due to construction on I-94 and are encouraged to use the new brewers.com/traffic site for recommended lot-specific routes. The stadium is using a license plate recognition system this season; fans must pay via QR codes, pre-purchase apps, or credit cards upon arrival. Milwaukee’s DPW will be ticketing and towing vehicles parked illegally in surrounding neighborhoods.



Soon the parking lot at American Family Field will have tailgaters gathered by the thousands, and smoke will be pouring from grills. But those fans should be aware of the construction that could delay getting to the ballpark.

American Family Field

Beware of construction

What we know:

Driving to AmFam will be a challenge partly because of construction on I-94. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), with the Brewers' support, came up with a website, brewers.com/traffic.

The website offers recommended routes to and from each parking lot at American Family Field.

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Depending on which parking lot you choose, there are recommended routes going north, south, east and west.

Parking at the ballpark

What we know:

Once fans get to the stadium, they will have to get reacquainted with the parking situation.

A spokesperson for the Brewers said the team will be using its license plate recognition system for parking this season. You can pre-purchase parking and activate it when you get there. Or scan the QR codes in the parking lots, enter your license plate number, and get day-of parking.

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Fans can pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit cards. There will be parking attendants to help those who need it.

Avoid being towed

What we know:

Lastly, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said it will be ticketing and towing vehicles that are parked in the wrong spots outside of the stadium. Those places include in front of fire hydrants and where you see no parking signs.

The Brewers spokesperson said be smart, park at your own risk.

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