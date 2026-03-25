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The Brief A Milwaukee pursuit ended with a crash near 37th and Highland. MCSO said a deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Three people got out and ran from the crash scene.



Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are looking for three people who fled the scene of a crash on Wednesday, March 25.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle. It led to a pursuit that ended with a crash, and three people got out and ran.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 News went to the crash scene near 37th and Highland. At least two vehicles appeared to have sustained damage, and a woman said the fleeing vehicle hit three parked cars – including her own.

"Today was another day, like a day that’s been before. Because this has happened before on this same block," said resident Johnnie Ashley.

Scene at 37th and Highland

It's not clear whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Department is helping deputies look for the people who ran off.

"The sheriff’s department is destined to find you. And when they do, you’re going to be held responsible for this foolishness that you tore up people cars," Ashley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.