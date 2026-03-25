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Milwaukee Weather: Some sun and 60s Wednesday, rain Thursday

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Published  March 25, 2026 4:43am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Another classic Wisconsin spring fake-out as we spike into the 60s Wednesday with a legit taste of spring before a cold front cuts through Thursday and sends temps falling through the afternoon. The passing cold front brings a chance of showers for Thursday afternoon and evening with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible near the state line and into Illinois. Friday keeps things cooler, but the atmosphere quickly recovers with a quiet and gradually warmer weekend. By Sunday, we’re right back near 60 and feeling pretty good again.
Then early next week, things get a little more active with a warm front setting up and bringing back rain and storm chances, but the details are still very much TBD.

Today:    Partly sunny. Warm. Breezy at times.
High:     64°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      50°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Thursday: Falling afternoon temperatures. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
High:     60°
Wind:     SW-NE 10-20

Friday:   Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low:   30°                   High:  38°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   26°                   High:  48°
Wind:     WNW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.
AM Low:   33°                   High:  58°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   43°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SW 10-20
 

6-day planner

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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