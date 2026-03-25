Milwaukee Weather: Some sun and 60s Wednesday, rain Thursday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Another classic Wisconsin spring fake-out as we spike into the 60s Wednesday with a legit taste of spring before a cold front cuts through Thursday and sends temps falling through the afternoon. The passing cold front brings a chance of showers for Thursday afternoon and evening with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible near the state line and into Illinois. Friday keeps things cooler, but the atmosphere quickly recovers with a quiet and gradually warmer weekend. By Sunday, we’re right back near 60 and feeling pretty good again.
Then early next week, things get a little more active with a warm front setting up and bringing back rain and storm chances, but the details are still very much TBD.
Today: Partly sunny. Warm. Breezy at times.
High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 50°
Wind: SW 3-7
Thursday: Falling afternoon temperatures. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
High: 60°
Wind: SW-NE 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 30° High: 38°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 26° High: 48°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.
AM Low: 33° High: 58°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 43° High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.