Chase, crash into Milwaukee library construction site; man pleads guilty

article

The Brief A pursuit ended with a crash into a Milwaukee library construction site. A 36-year-old man appeared in court on charges related to that chase and crash. The sheriff's office said the man was wanted for burglary and fleeing/eluding.



A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a pursuit that ended with a crash into a library construction site.

In court:

Court records show Cameron Moore, 37, pleaded guilty to three felonies and the state dismissed two others as part of a plea deal. He's scheduled to be sentenced in May.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Sheriff's deputies were monitoring a home near 2nd and Lloyd. They were trying to locate a man, later identified as Moore, who was wanted for burglary and fleeing/eluding.

Moore left the home and got into an SUV that afternoon. Detectives tried to pull the SUV over and, while it did briefly stop, it almost immediately took off.

Crash damages library at MLK and Locust, Milwaukee (Jan. 7, 2025)

About a mile into the chase, the SUV ran a red light and slammed into a car at the intersection of King Drive and Locust Street. It then careened into the library construction site.

Nobody in the vehicles involved in the pursuit or crash was injured, according to authorities. A construction worker inside the building reported leg pain, and he was examined and cleared at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"120 to 140 miles per hour on the freeway, on the public roadways passing people," Court Commissioner Katharine Kucharski said after charges were filed. "We are all very lucky that nobody is…passed in this situation."

The Milwaukee Public Library's new Martin Luther King Branch opened months later. At the official opening, Ald. Milele Coggs acknowledged the roadblocks along the way – including the crash.