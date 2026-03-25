Brewers' Pat Murphy’s leadership style resonates throughout clubhouse

The Brief Brewers players say manager Pat Murphy’s leadership style helps shape clubhouse culture. Players describe Murphy as honest, humorous and accountable. Murphy signed a contract extension through the 2028 season.



Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s impact goes beyond baseball. Players say his personality, honesty and leadership style have helped shape the clubhouse as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Murphy, entering another season with Milwaukee, continues to build relationships with players — both new and returning — through a mix of humor, honesty and accountability.

"He's one of one man, you know, so talking to Murph a little bit, you know he's going to keep it real with you and that's all you can ask for from a manager. Be transparent as possible and that is the guy you want to ride for and play for, so I'm enjoying that," said Akil Baddoo.

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Newcomer Brandon Sproat said he had already heard about Murphy’s reputation before joining the organization.

"I’ve heard nothing but great things about him that he's a big-time player's coach. Will motivate you, but you know, will also push you in times of need," he said. "But yeah, I mean, like I said, I've never heard nothing but great things about him."

Players say Murphy’s personality helps create a relaxed but focused environment, especially for younger players.

"I think it's great, you know, having a manager to be able to joke around with you and kind of take not necessarily the stress off, but like you can just play with ease, be here with ease," said Jett Williams.

Murphy is also known for quickly connecting with players — often by giving them nicknames.

"He's gonna give you a nickname right away. He's gonna say what's on his mind. And I think everybody has a pretty good idea coming in," said Brandon Lockridge. "They've done their research, they know how Murph is. And I don't know, I feel like everybody embraces it. And they're almost excited to see what he's got for each day."

Outfielder Sal Frelick often finds himself on the receiving end of Murphy’s humor.

"Yeah, definitely probably the biggest punching bag from Earth in the clubhouse, but I don't know if it helps the team or not. I think it might help him," he said. "So, as long as it helps him stay, even keel, then he can throw as many jabs at me as he wants."

"He can take it – and Sal, he knows it comes out of love," Murphy said. "I respect him a great deal. I know he has that ‘it’ factor."

Players also say Murphy knows when to shift from humor to focus.

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"He just jokes around and, you know, when time gets serious, like he's locked in and, you know, expects the same," said Jacob Misiorowski.

"I think once he gets to know you better, and you get to know him, you realize that he's one of the best guys around here, and he cares deeply for all of us in here," said Blake Perkins.

Murphy has won National League Manager of the Year honors in each of the past two seasons. He also signed a contract extension during spring training that runs through 2028.

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