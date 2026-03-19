Open Record: Ripoff Romeo on Trial
MILWAUKEE - A man accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old woman finally goes to trial after four years of delays. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn chronicle Timothy Olson's troubling history of preying on women. They are joined by legal expert Julius Kim to break down the defendant's disruptive courtroom behavior and how a Milwaukee County Judge refused to allow him to derail his date with justice.
Related episode links:
- Timothy Olson gets 33 years for kidnapping 79-year-old woman
- Timothy Olson found guilty of kidnapping, other crimes
- Victim testifies in Timothy Olson trial
- Ripoff Romeo competent to stand trial for kidnapping
- Dating app predator Timothy Olson says ‘women lie’
- Racine police: dating app ‘predator' linked to 3rd woman
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