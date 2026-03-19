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Open Record: Ripoff Romeo on Trial

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Published  March 19, 2026 2:12pm CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Ripoff Romeo on Trial

Open Record: Ripoff Romeo on Trial

A man accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old woman finally goes to trial after four years of delays. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn chronicle Timothy Olson's troubling history of preying on women. 

MILWAUKEE - A man accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old woman finally goes to trial after four years of delays. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn chronicle Timothy Olson's troubling history of preying on women. They are joined by legal expert Julius Kim to break down the defendant's disruptive courtroom behavior and how a Milwaukee County Judge refused to allow him to derail his date with justice.

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