Open Record: Search for Senior Living
MILWAUKEE - The search for senior living often happens during a crisis. A referral agency can help narrow the field, but before hiring one, there are a few things you should know. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about the push for transparency. You'll also hear from the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association about the changes they'd like to see from senior care referral agencies. In addition, Jenna digs into some of the top consumer problems plaguing Wisconsinites.
Related episode links:
- Wisconsin bill seeks 'transparency' from senior care referral companies
- Contact 6 helps Milwaukee woman get SSDI payments
- Contact 6 helps consumers save $60,000 in February 2026
If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.