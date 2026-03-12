Open Record: Search for Senior Living

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 12, 2026 5:11pm CDT
The search for senior living often happens during a crisis. A referral agency can help narrow the field, but before hiring one, there are a few things you should know. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about the push for transparency. You'll also hear from the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association about the changes they'd like to see from senior care referral agencies. In addition, Jenna digs into some of the top consumer problems plaguing Wisconsinites.

