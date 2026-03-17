Milwaukee kidnapping; Timothy Olson to be sentenced Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - Timothy Olson, the man once dubbed the "Ripoff Romeo," will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 17. A Milwaukee County jury on Saturday found Olson guilty of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and other crimes.
Found guilty
What we know:
Prosecutors charged the 55-year-old man with kidnapping, two counts of burglary, misappropriating ID info and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer in the case. He was accused of kidnapping the victim, who was 79 years old at the time, at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.
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The jury had the case for roughly an hour before it delivered its verdict, finding Olson guilty on all five counts.
Complete coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News covered the lead-up to and each day of the Olson trial. Read or watch more of what played out in court each day.
- March 14: Timothy Olson found guilty of kidnapping woman, other crimes
- March 13: Olson testifies in his own defense
- March 12: Police officers, burglary victims take the stand
- March 11: Kidnapping victim testifies despite 'shenanigans' from man accused
- March 10: Jury selected, opening statements shared in kidnapping trial
- Milwaukee kidnapping trial, 'Ripoff Romeo' competent to proceed
The Source: FOX6 News was in court for the trial and referenced information from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Circuit Court and prior coverage of the case.