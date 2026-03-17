Milwaukee kidnapping; Timothy Olson to be sentenced Tuesday

article

The Brief Timothy Olson, the man once dubbed the "Ripoff Romeo," will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 17. A Milwaukee County jury on Saturday found Olson guilty of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and other crimes.



Timothy Olson, the man once dubbed the "Ripoff Romeo," will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 17. A Milwaukee County jury on Saturday found Olson guilty of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and other crimes.

Found guilty

What we know:

Prosecutors charged the 55-year-old man with kidnapping, two counts of burglary, misappropriating ID info and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer in the case. He was accused of kidnapping the victim, who was 79 years old at the time, at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The jury had the case for roughly an hour before it delivered its verdict, finding Olson guilty on all five counts.

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News covered the lead-up to and each day of the Olson trial. Read or watch more of what played out in court each day.