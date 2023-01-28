Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Beaver Dam, 2
- Burlington, 6
- Butler, 2.5
- Franklin, 6
- Elmwood Park, 8.9
- Genoa City, 8
- Greendale, 3.3
- Jackson, 2.2
- Johnson Creek, 5.5
- Kenosha, 7
- Lake Geneva, 5.1
- Mequon, 2
- Milwaukee, 5.8
- New Berlin, 4.8
- North Prairie, 5.3
- Oak Creek, 6.3
- Oconomowoc, 4
- Pell Lake, 7
- Pleasant Prairie, 5
- Port Washington, 2.5
- Racine, 8.9
- Rochester, 6
- St. Francis, 7.1
- Watertown, 3
- Waukesha, 5.3
- West Allis, 5.1
- Whitefish Bay, 3.8
- Whitewater, 6
- Williams Bay, 6
- Wind Point, 6
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter