Despite worries, Wisconsin Capitol quiet on Inauguration Day 2021
Madison prepared for possible protests, Wisconsin Capitol police urged lawmakers to be vigilant and the Department of Administration recommended Capitol staff stay home on Inauguration Day 2021.
Madison event calls for unity, conversation after riot in DC
In response to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol, several organizations in Madison held a social distance gathering to promote unity and hold community conversations on recent events across the country.