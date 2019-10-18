WHITEWATER -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a Ford Excursion and a semi hauling an empty tanker trailer on US Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue in Whitewater Thursday evening, Aug. 1.It happened around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Excursion was found with extensive damage at the scene, along with a camper that was being pulled by the SUV.A preliminary investigation revealed the Peterbilt semi hauling an empty tanker trailer was headed southbound on US Highway 12, approaching the intersection with Walworth Avenue.The Ford Excursion pulling the camper trailer was northbound on US Highway 12 and made a left turn into the path of the semi.The semi struck the Ford Excursion in the rear passenger side.The driver of the semi, an Elkhorn man, 56, was not hurt.There were five people in the Ford Excursion, including the 14-year-old girl who was killed.

August 2, 2019