Whitewater man, 32, wounded after officer-involved shooting in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY -- A 32-year-old man from Whitewater was shot and wounded by officers early Monday morning, July 20 after he pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers, officials say.According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, July 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. an Attempt to Locate (ATL) was broadcast by the City of Whitewater Police Department for a 32 year-old man from Whitewater.

Walworth County Sheriff: Delavan woman dead after violent collision in Town of Darien

TOWN OF DARIEN -- A 56-year-old Delavan woman is dead after a violent collision in the Town of Darien on Wednesday, Sept. 18.Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office say around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday their office received a report of a traffic crash on Highway 11/14  in Darien.When deputies and other first responders arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles in a ditch on the south side of the road with severe damage.The preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV was westbound on Highway 11/14 when it made a left hand turn into the path of a 2018 Silver Ram 2500 Pickup -- which was eastbound.

Sheriff: Girls ages 14, 7, killed in crash involving SUV, semi on US Highway 12 in Whitewater

WHITEWATER -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a Ford Excursion and a semi hauling an empty tanker trailer on US Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue in Whitewater Thursday evening, Aug. 1.It happened around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Excursion was found with extensive damage at the scene, along with a camper that was being pulled by the SUV.A preliminary investigation revealed the Peterbilt semi hauling an empty tanker trailer was headed southbound on US Highway 12, approaching the intersection with Walworth Avenue.The Ford Excursion pulling the camper trailer was northbound on US Highway 12 and made a left turn into the path of the semi.The semi struck the Ford Excursion in the rear passenger side.The driver of the semi, an Elkhorn man, 56, was not hurt.There were five people in the Ford Excursion, including the 14-year-old girl who was killed.

'Scary situation:' Arrest made after homeowners approached by suspicious individuals who 'ran out of gas'

WALWORTH COUNTY -- Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Feb. 25 shared information on a case they called a great example of "see something, say something" in action.A citizen took to Facebook, writing that two individuals approached her home in the middle of the night -- telling her and her husband that they ran out of gas and were stuck in their driveway.

Officials ID deputy who fatally shot man in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — Authorities have released the name of the Walworth County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in Elkhorn.Officials say 28-year-old Peter Wisnefsky fired at 38-year-old Sean Dutcher on Thursday when Dutcher drove toward Wisnefsky after a chase.Wisnefsky has been with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office since February 2016.

Beware: Walworth County sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

ELKHORN -- The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.Officials say a caller posing as a deputy sheriff makes telephone contact with the potential victim and demands payment for an outstanding arrest warrant.

'Toxic to breathe:' Ammonia leak isn't 1st occasion where Birds Eye has come under OSHA scrutiny

DARIEN -- Three people were hospitalized after an ammonia leak Sunday, July 29 at the Birds Eye plant in Darien -- and this is not the first time the plant has come under scrutiny from federal regulators.Walworth County sheriff's officials said Sunday night, the Racine Hazardous Materials Team concluded ventilation at the site wasn't complete and would require more time to reduce the ammonia contamination to a safe level.By 2:30 a.m. Monay, the hazmat technicians notified the Birds Eye administration on scene that the building was at an acceptable level and could be turned over to them.

2 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY -- Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Walworth County on Tuesday, May 29.Walworth County Sheriff's deputies were called out the area of Highway 12/67 just south of Sterlingworth Drive in the Town of LaGrange around 4:30 p.m.Upon arrival, Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire and rescue units found two cars with severe damage.

Janesville man, 40, dies at hospital after crash involving two vehicles at Walworth/Rock County line

WALWORTH COUNTY -- A Janesville man, 40, died at the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 11/Highway 14 and Highway C/Highway M at the Walworth/Rock County line.It happened Wednesday, March 28, shortly before 9 a.m.Sheriff's officials said when deputies arrived along with fire and rescue units, two vehicles were found with severe damage at the scene.A preliminary investigation has revealed a gray 2003 Chevy van was eastbound on Highway 11/14 when it was struck in the driver’s side by a 2014 black Jeep.