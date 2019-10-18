Police: 40-year-old Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake
Whitewater man, 32, wounded after officer-involved shooting in Walworth County
WALWORTH COUNTY -- A 32-year-old man from Whitewater was shot and wounded by officers early Monday morning, July 20 after he pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers, officials say.According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, July 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. an Attempt to Locate (ATL) was broadcast by the City of Whitewater Police Department for a 32 year-old man from Whitewater.
Speed a factor: Crash in East Troy leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
EAST TROY –– Police were called to a single-vehicle crash near Bell School Road and Stone School Road in the Town of East Troy just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, dead at the scene.
Investigation underway after bulldozer taken from property on Highway 50 near Lake Geneva
LAKE GENEVA -- An investigation is underway after a 1976-1977 Caterpillar 977L Heavy bulldozer with a bucket was taken from a property on Highway 50 east of Lake Geneva.Officials say it was taken between Wednesday, April 29 and Friday, May 1.
Town of Linn police tap into tech to locate person in need of assistance: 'Helps us do our job'
TOWN OF LINN -- Police in Walworth County say a life was likely saved on Thursday night, Oct. 17 -- all thanks to a drone.
Walworth County Sheriff: Delavan woman dead after violent collision in Town of Darien
TOWN OF DARIEN -- A 56-year-old Delavan woman is dead after a violent collision in the Town of Darien on Wednesday, Sept. 18.Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office say around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday their office received a report of a traffic crash on Highway 11/14 in Darien.When deputies and other first responders arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles in a ditch on the south side of the road with severe damage.The preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV was westbound on Highway 11/14 when it made a left hand turn into the path of a 2018 Silver Ram 2500 Pickup -- which was eastbound.
Sheriff: Girls ages 14, 7, killed in crash involving SUV, semi on US Highway 12 in Whitewater
WHITEWATER -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a Ford Excursion and a semi hauling an empty tanker trailer on US Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue in Whitewater Thursday evening, Aug. 1.It happened around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Excursion was found with extensive damage at the scene, along with a camper that was being pulled by the SUV.A preliminary investigation revealed the Peterbilt semi hauling an empty tanker trailer was headed southbound on US Highway 12, approaching the intersection with Walworth Avenue.The Ford Excursion pulling the camper trailer was northbound on US Highway 12 and made a left turn into the path of the semi.The semi struck the Ford Excursion in the rear passenger side.The driver of the semi, an Elkhorn man, 56, was not hurt.There were five people in the Ford Excursion, including the 14-year-old girl who was killed.
Officials: 81-year-old Illinois man dies after rollover crash on rural Walworth County road
TOWN OF LYONS -- An 81-year-old Illinois man died following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Lyons in Walworth County on Monday, July 22.The Walworth County Sheriff's Office indicated the rollover crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Highway 50.
'Scary situation:' Arrest made after homeowners approached by suspicious individuals who 'ran out of gas'
WALWORTH COUNTY -- Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Feb. 25 shared information on a case they called a great example of "see something, say something" in action.A citizen took to Facebook, writing that two individuals approached her home in the middle of the night -- telling her and her husband that they ran out of gas and were stuck in their driveway.
Walworth County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Sean Dutcher
ELKHORN -- A Walworth County deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the officer-involved shooting of a man in Elkhorn on Oct. 18, 2018.
Officials ID deputy who fatally shot man in Elkhorn
ELKHORN — Authorities have released the name of the Walworth County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in Elkhorn.Officials say 28-year-old Peter Wisnefsky fired at 38-year-old Sean Dutcher on Thursday when Dutcher drove toward Wisnefsky after a chase.Wisnefsky has been with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office since February 2016.
Beware: Walworth County sheriff warns residents of telephone scam
ELKHORN -- The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.Officials say a caller posing as a deputy sheriff makes telephone contact with the potential victim and demands payment for an outstanding arrest warrant.
Mississippi man arrested in connection with sexual assault in Elkhorn
ELKHORN -- Elkhorn police announced Tuesday, Sept. 4 an arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted and seriously hurt while leaving work on Aug. 28.
'Toxic to breathe:' Ammonia leak isn't 1st occasion where Birds Eye has come under OSHA scrutiny
DARIEN -- Three people were hospitalized after an ammonia leak Sunday, July 29 at the Birds Eye plant in Darien -- and this is not the first time the plant has come under scrutiny from federal regulators.Walworth County sheriff's officials said Sunday night, the Racine Hazardous Materials Team concluded ventilation at the site wasn't complete and would require more time to reduce the ammonia contamination to a safe level.By 2:30 a.m. Monay, the hazmat technicians notified the Birds Eye administration on scene that the building was at an acceptable level and could be turned over to them.
15 employees taken to hospital following ammonia leak at Birds Eye Foods in Darien
DARIEN -- Fifteen employees were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak early Sunday, July 29 at Birds Eye Foods in Darien.
Officials identify 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who drowned on Peters Lake in Town of Troy
EAST TROY -- Walworth County sheriff's officials on Monday, June 25 released the identity of the 14-year-old boy who drowned on Peters Lake in the Town of Troy on Sunday, June 24.
2 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Walworth County
WALWORTH COUNTY -- Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Walworth County on Tuesday, May 29.Walworth County Sheriff's deputies were called out the area of Highway 12/67 just south of Sterlingworth Drive in the Town of LaGrange around 4:30 p.m.Upon arrival, Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire and rescue units found two cars with severe damage.
Janesville man, 40, dies at hospital after crash involving two vehicles at Walworth/Rock County line
WALWORTH COUNTY -- A Janesville man, 40, died at the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 11/Highway 14 and Highway C/Highway M at the Walworth/Rock County line.It happened Wednesday, March 28, shortly before 9 a.m.Sheriff's officials said when deputies arrived along with fire and rescue units, two vehicles were found with severe damage at the scene.A preliminary investigation has revealed a gray 2003 Chevy van was eastbound on Highway 11/14 when it was struck in the driver’s side by a 2014 black Jeep.