Wisconsin home explosion: Man pronounced dead, building destroyed

A 68-year-old man has died after a home exploded in Walworth County on Tuesday, July 2.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday confirmed Leland Holden, who was found in the rubble and flown to a hospital, died at an area trauma center.

Scene in Lafayette

The explosion happened on Kulow Road in the town of Lafayette around 2:15 p.m.

When Walworth County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they began to search for survivors and secured the area until Elkhorn firefighters arrived.

Home explosion in Town of Lafayette

Officials said there was a small fire in the basement of what was left of the structure when crews arrived – and the man could be heard in the basement. Officials also said he was home alone.

"Once they did start tunneling they did hear a voice," Elkhorn Fire Chief Trent Eichmann said. "They established contact with the patient and probably took 30 to 45 minutes to tunnel and extricate him out of the basement."

Wednesday, debris remained scattered across the property. People walked through the rubble in search of belongings.

Explosion, fire investigation

Investigators say they do not know the cause of the explosion at this time. However, they are leaning toward propane as a possibility.

No other homes were impacted by the explosion.

"Heard it and felt it. Very loud, shook the whole house," said Diane Riese, who lives nearby.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Lafayette is between East Troy and Elkhorn in Walworth County.