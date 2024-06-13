Lake Geneva child pornography investigation; 36-year-old man arrested

article

Lake Geneva police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly attempting to solicit images of child pornography.

Officials said on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, detectives executed a search warrant on Woodridge Court in Lake Geneva. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation conducted by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The probe indicated that Alexander Von Holdt made multiple attempts to solicit juveniles to send nude photos of themselves via social media.

Von Holdt was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges for soliciting an intimate representation of a person under the age of 18 and exposing a child to harmful material have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.