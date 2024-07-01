Walworth County US 12 rehabilitation project; Gov. Evers approves

article

Governor Evers has approved a $948,000 improvement project along US 12 in Walworth County, between the Walworth/Rock County line and Cox Road near the city of Whitewater.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 8.

Improvements include:

Resurfacing of asphalt shoulders within project limits

Installation of centerline and edge line rumble strips

New pavement markings and signs

Traffic Impacts:

This project will be completed in multiple stages with flagging and closures.

Stage 1: US 12 will remain open in both directions with flagging operations.

Stage 2: US 12 will remain open to westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will be detoured.

Stage 3: US 12 will remain open to eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted detours will utilize BUS 12 (Main Street) and WIS 59.

Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. Work is scheduled for completion in early fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Visit the project webpage at: https://projects.511wi.gov/12whitewater/