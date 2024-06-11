Lake Geneva mailboat tryouts held June 11; 108th year

article

If you can run, jump and swim, being a Lake Geneva Mailboat jumper might be the job for you.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Lake Geneva Cruise Line will hold their annual tryout to choose this year’s mail delivery jumpers aboard the U.S. Mailboat Walworth.

The Lake Geneva mail boat is a tradition that has been around for 108 years.

High school and college-aged applicants will compete for the four mailboat jumper jobs by hopping from the U.S. Mailboat Walworth to piers on Lake Geneva, delivering the daily mail to mailboxes and then back on the boat with any outgoing mail before it pulls away. The boat never stops!

During tryouts, potential jumpers test their athletic abilities, often ending up in the lake when they don’t get the timing just right. Mailboat jumpers also act as tour guides during the Mailboat Tour.

Passengers on Lake Geneva Cruise Line's U.S. Mailboat Tour go along for the ride as jumpers make the rounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mailboat tours open for the season to the public on Saturday, June 15, beginning at 10 a.m. and run daily through Sept. 15.

Reservations are recommended and may be made at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.